Hours before District Attorney Neal Pinkston announced he would officially run for re-election, a long-time political rival called for his resignation.

In the county's weekly commission meeting, Commissioner Tim Boyd made public a 46-page complaint he filed against Pinkston in August.

"I duly and respectfully ask for his immediate resignation," Boyd said during the meeting. "I think he's failed the office."

In the complaint, Boyd details how Pinkston did not include his wife, Melydia Clewell Pinkston, and her brother, Kerry Clewell, on the department's budget request. On two separate occasions, once in 2020 and once in 2021, Pinkston asked for a total of more than $100,000 in county funds to pay their salaries after the budget was approved, according to the complaint.

A Tennessee Comptroller investigation found the department violated state nepotism policy in doing so, saying elected officials are not allowed to have employees reporting directly to them if they are related to him.

The investigation also found there was no apparent favoritism to either of the two employees.

The two employees have since been placed on paid leave. Local 3 News contacted a spokesperson for the office to ask if they were permanently terminated or transferred to a different department. The spokesperson said the office was not interested in commenting on the story.

"I hope that District Attorney Pinkston terminates his wife and brother-in-law immediately," said Boyd.

During a May 2021 budget hearing, Boyd asked Pinkston if any of the employees on county payroll were relatives of his. Pinkston said they were not.

"I asked him on more than one occasion 'did he understand the state nepotism act?' Boyd said during Wednesday's meeting. "And he said he did. Well, obviously he did not."

The complaint also lists some discrepancies about the employees' title. In the complaint, Boyd said Pinkston's wife was listed as an "information officer," and his brother-in-law was listed as a "secretary," but Boyd said internally they were referred to as Pinkston's "chief of staff" and an "investigator," respectively.