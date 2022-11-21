A Hamilton County Commissioner is leading the push for a memorial honoring people who have died from violence in the area.
Commissioner Greg Beck was approached by M.O.M.S., or Mothers of Murdered Sons, to create a dedicated memorial, including an annual ceremony, to honor the more than 600 people who have died from gun, knife, and vehicular violence in Hamilton County.
"Grief, tears, heartache," said Shannon Westmoreland, whose grandson Deric Poole was killed by gun violence at 31-years-old. "It's the same universally."
She was one of the founders of the local chapter of M.O.M.S. She's also been instrumental in pushing for the memorial.
When her grandson was murdered, she felt she had very few people to turn to who could understand her unimaginable grief.
"Not having a place where we can come together to celebrate our children, our relatives," said Westmoreland. "So this is why we decided why we needed to come together."
Westmoreland called Poole her lovebug. A fun-loving, kind man stolen from his arms far too soon.
It's estimated 25-30 people die from violent crimes in Hamilton County every year, more than 600 people have died from violence since 1977.
"It really doesn't sink in until it happens to you, personally," said Ruby Dennis, whose nephew, Dan Evans, was killed at 27-years-old.
She called him her teddy bear and misses his big, juicy kisses.
"We're still living this dream every day that knowing that person is still out there," said Deborah Marshall, whose son D'Angelo was killed at 20-years-old.
His friends called him D-Man.
"He was already sliding down the wall," said Melinda Doss of her son Carlton Calloway, Jr., who came walking into the house with a knife wound just shortly before he died. "I caught him. And he passed in my arms."
Calloway was just 17-years-old. She said she was his queen.
She's the only one of the four who knows who killed her loved one.
All four of the women's sons were victims of violent crimes in one way or another.
The group approached Commissioner Greg Beck, who is bringing the idea to the full commission during its meeting on Wednesday, November 30.
"We think that this is something that lets people know that we share in their grief," said Beck.
The group wants a wall filled the names of people who have died from violent crime in Hamilton County. He also wants an annual ceremony to celebrate the life of the people who were killed that year.
"Not necessarily a memorial service, but a festive atmosphere," he said.
M.O.M.S. hopes the memorial would be a way to remember their loved ones who were stolen from their arms. A memorial to serve as a reminder of the permanent toll of violence.
"For whatever reason, you had to do that to one person," said Westmoreland. "You destroyed a whole family, a whole community, forever and you can't erase it. You can't go back."