Hamilton County Commissioners unanimously approved to extend the contract for County Attorney Rheubin Taylor during Wednesday’s meeting.
The move to keep Taylor comes following Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp’s announcement on Wednesday morning to not reappoint him as the County Attorney.
“I respect Mr. Taylor and appreciate his service to Hamilton County, however my transition team recommended we pursue a new direction in the County Attorney’s office as we seek to increase transparency and accountability in county government,” said Mayor Wamp.
“Mayor Wamp came to this decision based on concerns about private legal work Mr. Taylor conducts during business hours, concerns about breach of attorney-client privilege with our office, and previous admissions from Mr. Taylor that his office had systematically destroyed thousands of documents related to open records requests,” said Chief of Staff, Claire McVay.
