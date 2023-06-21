Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday voted to approve the 2024 budget proposed by Mayor Weston Wamp.
The vote by the commission was unanimous.
According to a press release from Wamp’s office, the $995-million budget includes "historic funding" for public education, county recreational facilities, and provides "tax relief to thousands of seniors while funding the county’s first senior center".
The budget also includes a 13-percent pay increase for EMS workers along with $7,000 sign-on bonuses and money to cover the cost of certification for technical education instructors.
The release says, "Low-income seniors as well as fully disabled veterans and their widows will be eligible to receive more support from the county through the state’s Property Tax Relief Program. Hamilton County will offer a 100-percent match of the state’s program, up from the 50-percent it currently contributes, impacting more than 4,000 seniors and veterans county-wide.”
Funding has been set aside to turn the old Harrison Elementary School into the county’s first senior center and to convert a portion of McDonald Farm to a county park; however, the amount of money for the project was not specified in the press release.
Here is the full 2024 budget:
The new fiscal year runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.