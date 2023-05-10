After they approved a plan to regulate short-term vacation rentals in the county in April, Hamilton County Commissioners debated Wednesday on how to regulate them further.
"To me, it was still missing something," said Commissioner Jeff Eversole (R-Collegedale), who introduced the amended resolution Wednesday.
Last month, commissioners approved a plan limiting capacities short-term rentals, homes that are rented for less than 30 days, and requiring annual inspections.
Homeowners addressed the commission during its agenda-setting meeting to ask for even more restrictions.
"I got up Saturday morning, to a beer bottle in my yard," one homeowner said to the commission Wednesday. "Who picks up the garbage in my yard? I've had pizza boxes, Taco Bell, McDonald's, beer bottles, and whiskey bottles, thrown in my yard."
The amended resolution, which commissioners will vote on next Wednesday, would require homeowners to post a sign out front for 30 days while their permit is pending and not allow for permits to be granted to properties that are within 800 feet of a property that has either an already-approved or pending application.
"They want to live in peace," said District 1 Commissioner Gene-o Shipley (R-Soddy-Daisy). "And they're not getting to."
Commissioners supportive of the resolution said it would allow for the proper balance of protecting the rights of rental owners and their neighbors.
"Whether it's in a very modest cottage area or a mansion, it doesn't matter," said Commissioner Steve Highlander (R-Harrison). "People need to have a voice in what happens in their community."
County administrators expressed concerns about the proposal, saying the system for filing complaints put too much of a burden on them.
"I don't feel comfortable putting the person and myself in the position to have to receive all of these complaints and phone calls daily," said Ronnie Blaylock, Hamilton County's director of building and zoning.
The commission will vote on the resolution on Wednesday, May 17.
