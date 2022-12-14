Hamilton County Commission named in lawsuit over county attorney's contract

A growing frustration within Hamilton County government will now bleed into the courtroom.
The county commission has been named in a counter-lawsuit concerning County Attorney Rheubin Taylor's contract.
"The order was signed," said Commission Vice Chair Joe Graham during commission's public meeting Wednesday after a county staff member confirmed the lawsuit from a county clerk. "So we are in the suit."
The counter-lawsuit concerns the commission's continued unanimous attempts to block Mayor Weston Wamp's termination of Taylor's contract, which is meant to expire in the summer of 2025.
"He's taking a position that that is not a valid resolution," said Neil Thomas, who is representing Taylor in the lawsuit. "Therefore, his action in dismissing the county attorney takes precedent."
The lawsuit was filed in response to Taylor's original lawsuit claiming Wamp's suspension of Taylor's pay and confiscation of his county-issued computer was unlawful. Taylor's pay has since been reinstated and his county computer has been returned.
"The counter-claim is a claim that continue his efforts to remove the county attorney," said Thomas.
Wamp's lawsuit, which commissioners said had not been served to them at the time of the meeting, claimed commissioners did not have the legal authority to block Taylor's termination.
Commissioners raised concerns about the ongoing litigation during their meeting Wednesday.
"How are all of these various legal happenings are gonna be paid for?" wondered Commissioner David Sharpe.
The mayor's office said the legal fees are being paid using the office's discretionary funding, referred to as procurement rules.
The county mayor is able to spend $25,000 on any given issue, per fiscal year. Any cost higher than that would have to be approved by the county commission.
The lawsuit is expected to be heard in chancery court next month. Commissioners said Wednesday that they plan to vote to retain legal counsel concerning the issue at their next meeting.