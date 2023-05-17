Hamilton County commissioners voted down a proposal from Mayor Weston Wamp that would have diverted $250,000 of unused funding from the Health Department to support medical services by Clínica Médicos.
By a vote of 7-4, Commissioners defeated the proposal, with most complaining they did not have enough time to consider it.
Voting against were Commissioners Steve Highlander, Chip Baker, Jeff Eversole, David Sharpe, Warren Mackey, Ken Smith, and Lee Helton.
Voting in favor were Commissioners Greg Beck, Joe Graham, Mike Chauncey, and Gene-O Shipley.
The funding would have been taken from the Hamilton County Health Department's primary care clinic budget. The Medicos Mission Fund would have been the recipient, working toward a new dental and behavioral health facility.
Mayor Wamp, who was not present, issued this statement after his proposal was voted down. "Earlier this year, Chattanooga was ranked 149th of 182 U.S. cities in overall public health. We must ensure that vulnerable populations have access to affordable healthcare services.
Clínica Médicos will continue their outstanding work to serve Hamilton County students and families, which has been supported by the State of Tennessee and our most prominent local foundations.
While today's vote was disappointing, we hope county commissioners will join these other partners in supporting the vital services provided by organizations like this."