The Hamilton County Commission unanimously approved the renaming of the Silverdale Detention Center during the weekly meeting on Wednesday.
The facility will now be called the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.
Sheriff Austin Garrett proposed the name change.
Sheriff Garrett says the county invested millions of dollars into the new facility and it is time for its name to reflect that it is a jail instead of bearing a name that’s also used by other institutions.
“To rebrand something, you have to change the name and that previous name needs to simply be associated with a church and a school,” says Sheriff Garrett.
Commissioner Warren Mackey did mention that he did liked when the name of the jail included the word “workhouse”, because he says people need to realize when they do wrong they are going to be punished.