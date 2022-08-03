Hamilton County Commission approves funding for new Lookouts stadium, still needs to pass city council

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Commission has approved a plan to fund an $80 million project for Chattanooga's southside. Commissioner Tim Boyd was the sole vote against it.
The plan involves both the county and the Chattanooga City Council to contribute $1.4 million each to partially fund the project, which includes a new home for the Chattanooga Lookouts. The county's contribution will be paid over a period of time.
County leaders said the project could bring in a minimum of $350 million in development.
"Just the talks of this possibly happening, we've got folks from all across the US looking at Chattanooga wanting to come here, wanting to invest," said Hamilton County Commission Chair Sabrena Smedley.
Commissioner Tim Boyd was the sole vote against the project, raising concerns about how the rest of the project would be paid for and who would be responsible for any additional unexpected costs that may pop up.
"This is too fast, too much, too little, and way too many unknowns," said Boyd. "The project could be a good thing. I'm just concerned about what the taxpayers are going to have to contribute to make it happen."
The project has become a point of controversy, especially recently.
Emails released to and independently confirmed by Local 3 News revealed mayoral candidate Weston Wamp was in talks about an investment deal with the Lookouts in 2014.
When the deal fell through, Wamp spoke out against the stadium, saying he did support the project when he thought it would be privately-funded.
"True leaders can put personal differences aside when it comes to making a decision this important for the future of Hamilton County," said Smedley.
Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said talks about the stadium have been had for years, but they only became a reality recently.
"It was always promoted and rolled out as a public-private partnership where the government would be involved in this," said Coppinger. "As they start the ground-breaking and the ribbon cuttings, and the first pitches are thrown out at the baseball stadium, I want to go down there and see what politicians show up to say 'look what I did!'"
The Chattanooga City Council is scheduled to hear a resolution to approve funding for their side of the project on Tuesday, August 9. If members don't approve it, the deal would be off.
