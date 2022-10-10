After several hours of scanning done by teachers and volunteers, classroom library lists are posted on Hamilton County schools' websites.
A new Tennessee law requires all public schools to maintain and publish a list of materials in school libraries and classrooms. To comply, Hamilton County teachers spent the majority of August using a mobile app called Booksource to scan each book into an online catalog.
The law, titled the Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022, is an effort to "ensure that the materials are appropriate for the age and maturity levels of the students who may access the materials, and that the materials are suitable for, and consistent with, the educational mission of the school." The law also prohibits students from reading the materials until they are cataloged on the website.
