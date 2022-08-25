The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition has been tracking homelessness numbers when it comes to children.
"Even when I experienced homelessness, I didn't think I was," said Chattanooga Regional Homelessness Coalition Exec. Director Mike Smith.
Before Mike Smith began working with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, he faced the very issue that he is attempting to tackle today.
"But I was still street living for two years and wouldn't reach out for help," said Smith. "Then when it got to the point where I needed to reach out for help, I thought there was others that needed it more."
Now, he's working to make sure that children do not experience what he had to go through.
"If you don't have a safe place to lay your head, you can't focus on anything else," said Smith. "So we see children start to fall behind. They lack a lot of the development and skills their peers would have."
He said just two weeks into the school year, he is seeing some troubling signs with more than 200 children experiencing homelessness.
"Then beginning in 2021 we saw the numbers were on the increase," said Smith. "We saw primarily families living in cars and in parking garages and now we're seeing them in the encampments as well."
He said he expects these numbers to keep rising due to a lack of affordable housing.
"Rents are not keeping up, wages are not keeping up with rent and we don't have enough affordable housing," said Smith. "Housing ends homelessness."
He said work is now underway to get more resources out to families in need of assistance.
"A lot of times homelessness is not someone's fault, it's just something they're going through," said Smith. "So really reach out to the school system and communicate with them."
We will be coveringn children and homelessness across the Tennessee Valley every Thursday.