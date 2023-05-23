It's National EMS Week, the perfect time to highlight all our local paramedics who do so much for our community.
Paramedics with Hamilton County EMS won't hesitate to be there for us in our times of need. Most of the time, their selfless acts go unrecognized.
"EMS is one of the most dedicated and hardest working professionals I have ever been around, and I think they deserve the recognition from our community," said Lieutenant Chris Harper, Hamilton County EMS
Lieutenant Chris Harper has 17 years of experience in EMS.
He agrees his job is not for everyone. He says he does it because he wants to make a difference in people's lives.
"A mother handing her child over to me, and she is in the worst day of her life, being able to be trusted for that," said Harper.
Harper pointed out they have 160 paramedics and 16 ambulances strategically placed throughout Hamilton County to best respond to each call.
He says it's normal for them to work 24-hour shifts.
"And I think people don't realize that they see us out and about grabbing a snack at a fast food restaurant and not realize this may be the only break we get all day long," said Harper.
In the past year, Harper's team has responded to 53,000 calls.
He says it's common for people to call them for non-emergency situations, which they must respond to, and asks people to consider their limited resources before requesting an ambulance.
"Our response time will basically depend on the life or death of that patient, so if we take those recourses away, it can make a huge difference in the outcome of that patient," said Harper.
Harper says paramedics don't choose the profession for the glory, but the un-sung heroes won't shy away from a thank you.
"Speaking from experience, I've been doing this for over 17 years; it means a lot for the community just to say hey.. thank you for what you do; it goes a long way," said Harper.