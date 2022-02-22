In a heated two-hour-long discussion Tuesday night, Hamilton County Book Review Committee members disagreed over how to address complaints of "obscene" books found in school libraries.
The committee, a subset of the Hamilton County school board, was given the green light back in December after the board received complaints of inappropriate literature in schools.
Some of the books made references to sexual activity, violence and drug use.
"I think we're just about where the rest of the nation is," said School Board Member Rhonda Thurman, who chairs the committee. "I think parents are just now waking up to some of the literature that is being made available to their students."
The committee's goal is to come up with ideas on how to change school policies so certain books would not be allowed in schools. Some members wanted no change at all.
"The materials that have been shared are definitely taken without context," said Angela Favaloro, a parent who sits on the committee. "If we applied all of the rules that were instated tonight, I'm not sure we'd have much left other than reference."
It's become a national conversation. Three bills are making their way through the Tennessee General Assembly to address the concerns statewide.
"If some of the laws in the legislature pass, some of the books will have to come off the shelf," said Thurman. "I want to prevent that from happening, they shouldn't be there to begin with."
During the discussion, members discussed where the line should be. They offered compromises so the books don't have to come off the shelves but can instead be up to the parent.
"Other parents have different values that they're wanting to raise their kids with. So, it involves a lot of passion," said Autumn Witt Boyd, another parent on the committee. "The more we dig into it, we see there's layer upon layer upon layer. We can't have clear-cut rules, there are too many books."
Some members proposed parent opt-in forms for books with content deemed more crude. Others wanted stricter language across the board.
"Let parents know that there is a very easy way that they can alert librarians to their personal family values and preferences," Witt Boyd said during the meeting.
The board will meet again on Tuesday, March 8 to discuss more ideas and potentially finalize a policy to send off to the board for review.