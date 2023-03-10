Hamilton County Schools announced Opportunity 2030 in their State of the System event in February.
Opportunity by Design has five goals: every student belongs, every school equipped, every employee valued, and every community served
HCS held five budget planning community meetings to gather feedback for how the community wants to see funding spent.
"We’ve got to align the budget to these priorities to ensure that we’re committed and that we’re showing the community that we heard what they were saying," said Superintendent Justin Robertson at the State of the System.
On Tuesday night, Robertson told the board that the community wants to prioritize every employee valued, every student belonging, and every school equipped.
In the 2021-2022 school year, HCS received a total of over $450 million. For the upcoming year, there is an additional source of money.
“A lot of money is coming from TISA, Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act," says District 10 representative Faye Robinson.
TISA provides a base funding for each student, and additional funding for student's needs, like economic and unique learning needs.
HCS serves just under 45,000 students between 81 buildings.
The expected operating budget allocates 65% to school based staffing, 20% to mandatory operating costs, and the community can help decide where the remaining 15% goes.
"We truly encourage parental involvement in the schools," says Robinson.
Also new this year, is the student-based budgeting model. This allocates a set number of school positions based on the number of students.
If you would like to provide feedback for the plan, take the Community Budget Survey on HCS's site.
The school board will continue to review the budget, and they will vote in April. When a budget plan is approved, the Hamilton County Commission will have the final approval.
Robinson says, "We truly are wanting to make the system so much better for everybody that the teachers, the students.”