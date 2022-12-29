A Hamilton County resolution providing $50,000 to support temporary housing for displaced guests of the Budgetel Inn went into effect Christmas Eve without Mayor Weston Wamp's signature, according to an email to commissioners.
The funding was part of an interlocal agreement with the city of Chattanooga that provided a total of $100,000 to the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition to extend hotel stays for families who had previously lived at the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge. The motel housed hundreds of people when it was shut down Nov. 16.
The Chattanooga City Council approved its $50,000 half of the spending Dec. 13, and the Hamilton County Commission authorized its portion Dec. 14. Both boards OK'd the money unanimously.
