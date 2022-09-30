Organizations and agencies in our area are continuing to send crews down to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
A group of Hamilton County 911 telecommunicators are heading down there.
The six telecommunicators from Hamilton County will be joined by 16 others from across the state. They will be deploying to Naples, Florida to assist with staffing at the 911 centers.
For the next two weeks, the crew will be working 12 hour shifts to provide relief for the Collier County Emergency Communication Center.
“Since the hurricane struck down there, they have extra calls coming in, so they need extra man power. Those people in Florida have been working throughout this, so they have not had a break and those people in Florida also have damage to their homes, they are worried about loved ones, and they haven't been able to step away. I hope our people will be able to give them an opportunity do that,” Jeff Carney said.
Jeff Carney is the Directors of Operations for Hamilton County 911.
He said this is the largest response team of telecommunicators that has been deployed for hurricane relief efforts in Tennessee.
This is not the first rodeo for a few of his crew members.
“They are excited to go. Three of them have been there before. We deployed to the same county in 2017 following Hurricane Irma. I think this will make our fourth time in response to hurricanes, so we have a pretty experienced team with this,” Carney said.
Carney said it will be quite the experience for any first timers helping out.
“In order to be deployable, we have to be self-sufficient for 14 days. We got to have food and water. They are anticipating sleeping on the floor, they are going to have sleeping bags if they are lucky, they may have an air mattress, they are not going to have showers. It is going to be spartan conditions down there for 14-days is what we anticipate,” Carney said
Regardless of the conditions, Hamilton County 911 telecommunicators will put forth their best efforts to help out Florida residents who are in need of help.
“We like being a help to our brothers and sisters in emergency communications. Our motto here is we promise to help. While we primarily execute that mission in Hamilton County, that is worldwide and we want to help anybody that is in need,” Carney said.