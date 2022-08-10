Hamilton County 911 Emergency Communications District has implemented a new feature which allows individuals to request a special needs entry into Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) tied to a specific address.
The department says that examples include (but are not limited to):
- Persons needing assistance to evacuate.
- Persons with specific health issues.
- Persons who are speech/hearing impaired.
- Persons with severe allergies.
When first responders are enroute to an address with a special needs entry, the information automatically generates on CAD.
Other information that could be helpful when responding:
- Gate codes
- Hidden key locations
- Home O2 generators
The department states the information is kept private, and will only be shared with first responders who are enroute to the specific address for an emergence. The premise information expires after 1 year, and will require another form submission to continue. Reminders will be sent via email.
First responders say the more they know while responding, the quicker they can assist when seconds count.
You can submit a special needs entry by filling out a form at this link | CLICK HERE.