The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of mail thefts taking place throughout the county, even after the holidays. Mail thefts typically occur at night, when packages and mail are left in residential mailboxes. Recently, two individuals were arrested for stealing mail on Sedgefield Drive, and they were also linked to similar crimes in Loudon County, TN.
The United States Postal Service also offers a free Informed Delivery Service. Through this service, residents can receive daily emails showing previews of their incoming packages and letter-sized mail, as well as notifications if any mail is missing. Additionally, users can schedule when to receive their packages, so that someone can be available to accept it. To learn more about this service or to sign up, please visit https://www.usps.com/manage/informed-delivery.htm.
To reduce mail and package theft, the HCSO is offering the following tips:
- Never leave mail or packages in your mailbox over night
- Always pick up your mail as promptly as possible
- Never send cash in the mail
- Always have a designated family member, friend, or neighbor available to pick up or secure large packages delivered to your porch or mailbox
- Consider installing cameras that cover your mailbox location and/or a doorbell camera on your porch
- Check your package tracking information routinely to know when your deliveries will occur
- If you change your address, immediately notify your Post Office and anyone with whom you do business via the mail
- Report all suspected mail theft or suspicious activity to your local law enforcement and Postal Inspector