In preparation of Hamilton County Schools’ “Operation 2030,” the community is invited to weigh in on budgeting priorities at several public meetings.
Hamilton County Schools hosts an annual series of Community Meetings in February and early March focused on budget planning.
These meetings are an opportunity for Hamilton County families, staff, and community members to share feedback as the district begins crafting its proposed budget for the upcoming school year.
The first opportunity to attend a budget planning meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Orchard Knob Elementary School and/or Soddy-Daisy High School.
2023 Budget Planning Community Meetings:
- Wednesday, February 22 at 6:00 pm
- Orchard Knob Elementary, 2000 E. 3rd Street
- Soddy Daisy High, 618 Sequoyah Access Road
- Monday, February 27 at 6:00 pm
- East Ridge Elementary, 1014 John Ross Road
- Tuesday, February 28 at 6:00 pm
- Red Bank Middle, 3701 Tom Weathers Drive
- Wednesday, March 1 at 12:00 pm
- Thursday, March 2 at 6:00 pm
- Ooltewah Middle School, 5100 Ooltewah Ringgold Road
Children are welcome to attend with their parent/guardian, and there will be an activity table for young children.
Spanish interpretation will be available at each session.