A beloved Hamilton County school bus driver is being honored for nearly five decades on the job.
When school starts in August, Paul Mashburn will begin his 50th year behind the wheel of a bus for Hamilton County Schools.
“I guess I just like to drive,” said Mashburn.
Mashburn, who will celebrate his 84th birthday next month, drives a regular route in Lookout Valley.
He’s driven generations of families to and from school and he’s seen the community grow along the way.
“The kids I haul out here in the valley, I probably hauled their granddaddy, their grandpa, their daddy and some of the mamas and see they all know me," Mashburn told Local 3 News.
Many of those trips included his own children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He says his job has changed a lot over the years.
“We had a lot of problems with smoking, but now I haven’t had anybody light up a cigarette on my bus in 10 years,” said Mashburn.
The Hamilton County School Board recently recognized Mashburn for his commitment to the job.
His boss says he deserves to be honored for his hard work and dedication to students and the community.
“Paul is an awesome driver. He’s one of our best drivers. He shows up every day, he’s on time and he takes pride in his job,” said Brandon Allen, Director of Transportation for Hamilton County Schools.
“I love it. I love it. I don’t know what I’ll do when I have to retire, laughed Mashburn.
Mashburn says driving a school bus keeps him young.
He says he has no desire to retire anytime soon. As long as he's healthy, he plans to keep driving.
If you’d like to share a memory of riding Mashburn’s school bus, we’d love to hear from you. Visit Lori Mitchell 3’s Facebook page to leave a comment.