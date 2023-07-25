The Hamilton County Republican Party will host a school supply drive and a pancake breakfast July 29 to benefit Calvin Donaldson Elementary School.
The drive will allow those who wish to participate to take advantage of Tennessee's sales tax holiday which runs Friday-Sunday.
The event will be Saturday, July 29 from 8:30am to 10:00am at the Oakwood Baptist Church, 4501 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga, TN.
You can make your donation of good or funds at the event.
The menu will include pancakes, breakfast casserole, fruit, coffee and juice.
You can RSVP at this link.