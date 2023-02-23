Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp declared today 'Orange Grove Day' in the county.
Orange Grove was one of the first facilities of its kind -- helping children with disabilities.
Orange Grove CEO Tera Roberts says they wouldn't be celebrating 70 years without the help of the community of the years.
"They hire the people we support they create volunteer opportunities for the people we support, so for the community to open their doors - both the Hamilton County and North Georgia areas - is phenomenal for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities."
Anyone who has been impacted by Orange Grove was invited to participate in a documentary about the facility.
The documentary will be released in November.