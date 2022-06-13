Hamilton Co Juvenile Court Judge explains process to try juveniles as adults

The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office has requested for the two juveniles arrested in connection to the May 28, 2022 shooting on Walnut Street be transferred to criminal court to be tried as adults.
They're both facing six counts of attempted murder and other charges.
Two 15-year-olds may be tried as adults in connection to the Walnut Street shooting that injured six teenagers last month.
Hamilton County District Attorney Neil Pinkston has already started the process, requesting hearings to transfer the juveniles to criminal court.
If an agreement or settlement isn't made in advance, the court will set a transfer settlement hearing. The court must consider:
- Child's prior delinquency records
- Child's response to past treatment efforts
- Whether the offense was against person or property
- If offense was committed in an aggressive or premeditated manner
- Gang related
- If child can be rehabilitated before reaches age 19
Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw said many times cases are resolved by a plea, but if not, it's set for trial in juvenile court.
If the court does transfer the case, it moves on to the next step.
"The child leaves the courtroom and goes into the custody of the sheriff until his or her case is resolved or if the defendant, respondant makes bond,' Judge Philyaw said. 'They are treated as an adult from there on for those offenses and any subsequent arrest."
Judge Philyaw said juveniles are not shielded from consequences just because of their age.
"Decisions they make as a teenager can have life altering consequences even though they are quote, just a juvenile," Judge Philyaw said.
In his nine years as judge of the juvenile court, Judge Philyaw said he's transferred about half of the cases requested, which is a couple hundred.
"Six of them went on to be convicted for murder and are now serving life sentences, which means they won't even be eligible for parole until they're in their late 60's," Judge Philyaw said.
Tennessee law said there is no minimum age for a person to be tried for attempted first or second degree murder. If the cases from the Walnut Street shooting are transferred, and both teens are found guilty, they could face a minimum of 10 years in prison.
The first 15-year-old has a status hearing set for June 30, 2022. The second 15-year-old has a status hearing set for June 16, 2022.