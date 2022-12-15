On Monday, December 19, the Hamilton County Health Department will begin offering the Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine to eligible children between the ages of 6 months to 4 years with no appointment necessary.
The main campus at 3rd Street, Birchwood, Ooltewah, and Sequoyah health centers will be offering the vaccine.
Para leer esta información en español, visite la página de Facebook en español del Departamento de Salud.
Children who meet the age group requirement and are currently completing the Pfizer 3-dose primary series will receive the Pfizer bivalent vaccine as their third primary dose.
If a 6-month to 4-year-old child has already completed their 3-dose primary series with the monovalent vaccines, then they are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
The vaccine is most effective two weeks after the final dose. No fourth dose or booster is recommended at this time for this age group.
A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. If you are the child's legal guardian, please being proof of guardianship with you.
“This Updated COVID-19 vaccine is formulated to protect against some of the more recently circulating viruses. During the winter months, COVID-19 vaccines will be critical to providing ongoing protection as immunity wanes and the virus continues to mutate. The COVID-19 vaccine remains the most effective tool in preventing severe illness. We encourage parents to talk with their child’s pediatrician about the vaccine,” says Dr. Stephen Miller, Hamilton County Health Department’s Health Officer.
If you have questions, call the Health Department Hotline at 423-209-8383.
A full list of where the Health Department is administering the COVID-19 primary series and the booster shot can be found online. events calendar at Health.Hamiltontn.gov.
- If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship with you.
- Masks are encouraged while inside all Hamilton County Health Department facilities.