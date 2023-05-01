Hospitals and local police have been treating an "alarming amount" of younger children for overdoses and drug exposure, the Hamilton County Health Department reports.
Over the past several months, the health department says they have never seen an overdose spike like this in young children.
They cite the overdoses as suspected fentanyl, opioids, or other illicit drugs.
Also, they remind adults that if someone in the home uses illicit drugs, despite all recommendations, please make sure no children are present.
Fumes or powders that can be inhaled may be fatal to a child.
If you suspect that a child has been exposed to fentanyl or other opioids, administer naloxone if available and call 911 immediately. Naloxone can be given to people of all ages including infants.
Early signs of fentanyl exposure might be hard to notice in a young child. According to the FDA, drowsiness is among the reported symptoms and can be misinterpreted as a tired child.
If you have naloxone, advise family and friends on how to administer it in the event of accidental exposure or overdose.
If you are a caretaker that is struggling with substance misuse, help is available by calling or texting the Tennessee REDLINE at 800-889-9789.
Other signs that a child might have been exposed to fentanyl and is overdosing include:
- Difficulty breathing
- Drooling or dry mouth
- Swollen face, tongue, or throat
- Agitation
- High body temperature
- Muscle stiffness
- Shortness of breath
The health department also says that substance use disorders that affect parents and other caregivers can have negative and potentially deadly effects on the health, safety, and well-being of children.
According to the TBI, a drug-endangered child is one whose brain or body has been affected because of their parent’s use of drugs or alcohol during pregnancy or is a child living in a home where drugs are being abused or illegally made and sold.
Those with legitimate concerns about a child’s safety should report it immediately.
Reports can be made to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services online at https://apps.tn.gov/carat/ or by calling their hotline at 877-237-0004.
Please call 911 if there is a life-threatening emergency.
Information regarding naloxone, overdose prevention, and more can be found in the Hamilton County drug overdose resource guide.