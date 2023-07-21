As the start of the 2023 school gets closer, the Hamilton County Health Department encourages parents/guardians to have their children vaccinated for all of the school-required vaccinations.
Before classes begin, kindergarteners and new students enrolling in a Hamilton County School must provide schools with a Tennessee Immunization Certificate.
Parents/guardians planning to vaccinate their child will need to bring a current valid ID, custody papers (If applicable), health insurance card (If applicable), and proof of child wellness physical (if applicable or required by the school).
Children entering kindergarten and seventh grade at a Tennessee school are due for a new vaccine series.
Immunization requirements for college entry vary by institution.
College students, who received all recommended vaccines, including their meningitis booster, will meet all state-run college requirements.
Children enrolling in Kindergarten
- Hepatitis B (HBV)
- Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis (DTaP, or DT if appropriate)
- Poliomyelitis (IPV or OPV) - final dose on or after the 4th birthday
- Measles, Mumps, Rubella - 2 doses of each, usually given together as MMR
- Varicella - 2 doses or credible history of disease
- Hepatitis A - total of 2 doses, spaced at least 6 - 18 months apart
All children entering 7th grade (including currently enrolled students)
- Tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis booster (Tdap) - evidence of one Tdap dose given before 7th grade entry (administered at or after age 10) is required regardless of Td history
- Update to 7th Grade Chickenpox (Varicella) Immunization Requirements
Children who are new enrollees in a TN school in grades other than Kindergarten
- Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis (DTaP, or DT if appropriate)
- Measles, Mumps, Rubella (2 doses of each, normally given together as MMR)
- Poliomyelitis (IPV or OPV) – final dose on or after the 4th birthday now required
- Varicella (2 doses or credible history of disease) – previously only one dose was required
- Hepatitis B (HBV) – previously only for Kindergarten, 7th grade entry
- New students entering grades other than 7th grade are not required to have Tdap
Full-time Tennessee college students
- Measles, Mumps, Rubella (2 doses of each, normally given together as MMR): if born on or after January 1, 1957 only.
- Varicella (2 doses or credible history of disease): if born on or after January 1, 1980 only.
- Hepatitis B (HBV) – only for health science students expected to have patient contact (before patient contact begins).
- Meningococcal - At a minimum of 1 dose given at 16 years of age or greater if enrolling in public institution for the first time and under 22 years of age and living in on-campus housing; private institutions set their own requirements for this vaccine.
“The start of the new school year is quickly approaching, and it is time to start planning for your back-to-school immunizations. Vaccines are the easiest way to ensure your child has a safe and healthy school year. Staying current on all necessary vaccines helps protect them and others from potentially life-threatening diseases,” says Hamilton County Health Department’s Health Officer, Dr. Stephen Miller.
All childhood Immunizations are available at the Health Department at 3rd Street and the Health Department at Birchwood.
These services are available Monday through Friday, 8:00am – 4:00pm, with no appointment required.
Usual Health Department charges apply, including a sliding fee schedule based on income. To learn more, please call 423-209-8383 or visit their website.