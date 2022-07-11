The Hamilton County Health Department has named Dr. Stephen Miller as the new Health Department Health Officer.
Miller joins the Health Department from a family practice background, and has work experience in the medical field ranging from being emergency room physician to private practice.
“We are excited to have Doctor Stephen Miller join our award-winning Hamilton County Health Department,” says Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. “The past few years have shown us that the Hamilton County Health Officer plays a vital role in the health of this community. With public health continuing to be an important issue as we deal with the impact of the pandemic, Dr. Miller is a welcome addition to our health department administrative team.”
Miller is a Chattanooga native and a graduate of Nova Southeastern University, College of Osteopathic.
He completed his family practice residency in South Bend, IN at the St. Joseph Hospital System and went on to practice emergency medicine full time.
In 2014, Miller returned to Chattanooga where he took on the role of Medical Director at the Erlanger Wellness Center, where he served prior to his new role as Health Officer.
Miller describes himself as a family man who enjoys spending time in outdoor activities that are wonderfully available in Chattanooga and the surrounding areas.