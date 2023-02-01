The Hamilton County Health Department (HCHD) is warning of a public health threat as reports of overdoses rise in the area.
According to the HCHD, local hospitals have reported a "significant increase" in non-fatal overdoses within only two days.
The particular concern comes from the number of overdoses that occurred from suspected fentanyl, opioids, or other illicit drugs, a statement released on Wednesday said.
These reported cases are only the ones that have been treated in Hamilton County's hospital system, the release noted, and does not include potential overdoses where no medical attention was pursued.
"The Health Department is in communication with our community partners, neighboring counties, law enforcement, and hospitals," Dr. Stephen Miller, Hamilton County Health Department Health Officer said. "We will work together to monitor this situation and provide updates as they are warranted. Drug users, family members, and friends of drug users should keep a supply of Naloxone – it may help save the life of you or someone you know."
The HCHD says recognizing an overdose can save someone’s life. Here are the signs you should look for:
- Small, constricted “pinpoint” pupils
- Falling asleep or losing consciousness
- Slow, weak, or not breathing
- Choking or gurgling sounds
- Limp body
- Cold and/or clammy skin
- Discolored skin (especially on lips and nails)
If you think you or someone else has overdosed, HCHD says you should call 911 immediately. Tennessee has enacted the Good Samaritan Law that protects individuals from the potential legal repercussions of helping others in need, such as reporting an overdose.
Narcan can be purchased at most pharmacies and is available for free at some community organizations. Click here to learn more.
To learn more about overdose prevention, visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website here.