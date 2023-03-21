Hamilton County EMS responders work 24 hour shifts responding to more than 100 calls a day, ranging from different circumstances and situations but all to help save lives.
In 2022, Hamilton County EMS responded to a record breaking 53,000 calls. Director John Miller said that number keeps climbing every year.
"We go on any number of calls, it all ranges from diabetics to motor vehicle crashes, to shootings, stabbings, assault. You name it, we run it," said Miller.
Whenever someone is being transported he said they are always strapped in a stretcher, just like a seatbelt, it's state law. Because it's just a seatbelt, he says someone can easily unbuckle themselves.
"A lot of our stretchers will have a lower strap, a mid strap, and another one here and the shoulder straps will kind of tee into this other strap. But that's the basic seatbelt configuration."
For safety reasons, the doors of the ambulance are not locked, Miller said in case responders need to get out.
The inside of the ambulance is like a mini emergency room, stocked with everything an EMT or paramedic will need to help all types of patients.
"We have the ability to do a full EKG, defibrillation, we can do advanced airways. We have a lot of advanced medications," explained Miller.
He says typically only one paramedic is in the back with a patient at all times, "sometimes two if we have a three-man truck, or if there's a fire department on scene with us, or if we need extra hands. Sometimes there could be more."
Paramedics and EMTs encounter a plethora of emergencies, which they have different protocols for. Miller said there may be times when an ambulance may need to pull over and stop.
"If the paramedic in the back needs additional assistance and they don't have it then, naturally they may tell their partner who's driving to pull over, to render aid or to call for help or call for police or call for fire department or whatever they may need. So, sometimes you do need to stop .It's not very often but sometimes it does happen."
No matter the emergency, Miller said they do they best they can for every patient.
"Our priority is their safety and ours. At the end of the day, we want to go home to at the end of our shift. So, we do have to take our safety into consideration too," said Miller.