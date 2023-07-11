Hamilton Co. 'Drug Take Back / Shred' event this month

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has announced a Drug Take-Back and Shred Event at the upcoming Senior Health Fair on July 21, 2023.
In an effort to protect the community from potential theft, misuse, and pollution to the water system, CHI Memorial, the City of Chattanooga, Department of Community Development, and local law enforcement partnered together to provide an opportunity to safely discard unwanted, unused, and expired prescription or over-the-counter medications.
The Senior Health Fair will provide more than just the drug disposal services. You can expect free Covid Vaccinations, Sepsis Education, Stroke Prevention Education, Blood Pressure Screening, Glucose Screening and much more.
The event will take place at the North River Civic Center in Hixson from 10 am until 2 pm.
For more information, please visit the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Facebook.