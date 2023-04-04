Tomorrow, the Hamilton County Commission will vote on a resolution that could have a lasting impact on the ability of formerly incarcerated individuals to find housing, reduce recidivism, and improve related outcomes.
The resolution in question would authorize the Hamilton County Sheriff to budget for the remaining $2 million of an original award of $2.2 million from the U.S. Department of Justice. This money would be used to implement an outcomes-based contract with permanent supportive housing service providers.
The goal of this contract is to improve recidivism, housing, and related outcomes for formerly incarcerated people. This contract would help to ensure that individuals released from jail or prison have access to safe, affordable, and stable housing, as well as other services that can help them to successfully reintegrate into the community.
The funds would be used to cover the costs of administrative staff, legal and financial support, and other resources necessary to carry out this program.
This resolution would also amend the Sheriff’s Office budget in order to allocate the additional funds.
The awarded 2.2 million dollar federal grant is helping to expand the FUSE pilot program, which aims to reduce recidivism and homelessness, while improving public safety and saving taxpayer dollars. The project is set to launch this summer.
The County Commission will convene for its regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 in the fourth floor chambers at the Hamilton County Courthouse, 625 Georgia Ave.
You can watch the livestream, here: https://www.youtube.com/@HamiltonCountyTN