Hamilton County Commissioners are sending more money to the Silverdale Detention Center.
The legislative body unanimously approved more than $400,000 in additional funding of the already multi-million dollar facility.
"For what we thought we were getting and what we've done to get it to where we needs it to be and where it needs to go, it's impressive," said Hamilton County Commission Chairman Chip Baker.
The newest found of funding will support new HVAC systems, security technology needs, and renovations at the jail's secure intake gate.
About $100,000 will come from federal COVID relief dollars, the rest will come from county bond funds already meant for the jail.
"It was a workhouse and it was a minimum security facility," said Commissioner Steve Highlander. "Now we have maximum security needs. We have safety needs."
Commissioners expressed support for allocating funds to the sheriff's office for several facets of the project. Most of the commission toured the facility last month and said they were impressed with the improvements.
Commissioner Greg Beck said he still sees the need for more work to be done, adding that led to his vote to support more funding.
"It almost brought to tears when I saw how they were running that facility," said Commissioner Beck.
The county has already allocated more than $60 million toward the facility since it took ownership of the jail in 2021. That's when CoreCivic, the private company that used to run the jail, ended its contract with the county.
Since then, the sheriff's office has been working to transform the center from housing low-risk non-violent offenders to high-risk violent criminals at various stages of the judicial process.
The sheriff's office said the move has greatly reduced the daily cost of running a jail. When the jail was downtown, the daily cost per inmate was more than $100, according to the sheriff's office. Now, that cost has decreased to about $25 per day.
"The taxpayers are paying a lot less money than what they were paying previously," said Commissioner David Sharpe.
The sheriff's office is still working out a timeline for when construction at the jail will be complete and on the total cost of the project, according to a spokesperson.