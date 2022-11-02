The Hamilton County Coalition is offering overdose prevention and NARCAN administration training classes.
All classes are virtual. A full list of upcoming classes can be found on the Coalition's website.
The virtual training course will cover:
- Learn how to identify the signs of an overdose
- Learn who to contact if there is a suspected overdose
- Learn what to do in those critical moments
- Learn about alternative pain management
- Learn about treatment resources
- Learn how to prevent an overdose
- Learn how to save a life!
Organizers ask that you register at least 24 hours prior to the date of the training you wish to attend.
If you register after 8:00 p.m. on the day before a training your registration may not be received in time to send the online link.
Please confirm your registration by texting (423) 316-0283 the following:
"I just registered for Overdose Recovery Training (add the date and time)."