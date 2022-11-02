Overdose training

The Hamilton County Coalition is offering overdose prevention and NARCAN administration training classes.

All classes are virtual. A full list of upcoming classes can be found on the Coalition's website.

The virtual training course will cover: 

  • Learn how to identify the signs of an overdose
  • Learn who to contact if there is a suspected overdose
  • Learn what to do in those critical moments
  • Learn about alternative pain management
  • Learn about treatment resources
  • Learn how to prevent an overdose
  • Learn how to save a life!

Organizers ask that you register at least 24 hours prior to the date of the training you wish to attend.

If you register after 8:00 p.m. on the day before a training your registration may not be received in time to send the online link. 

Please confirm your registration by texting (423) 316-0283 the following: 

"I just registered for Overdose Recovery Training (add the date and time)."