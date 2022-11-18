A local 911 operator is being praised for keeping a family calm during a frightening home invasion.
Telecommunicator Jennifer Mealer has been answering emergency calls in Hamilton County for the past four years and says she loves her job.
“I've always been passionate about law enforcement and what they do. I'm not really in a position to take on that kind of work on the scene so I enjoy being here where I can still feel like I'm helping and contributing and making a difference the best way I can,” said Mealer.
When Mealer walks into work each day, she's prepared for any kind of emergency and says she approaches every call the same way, as calmly as possible.
"This might be the worst day they're ever having but we just try to stay as calm as possible so we can understand them. A lot of times, it’s just getting that initial location from them. When they're distraught, it is hard to do. We stay calm and get as many details as we can so we can make everyone aware of what's going on,” said Mealer.
Many are praising Mealer for her cool demeanor during a recent call from a terrified mother and her children reporting an armed intruder inside of their home.
“She was pretty distraught. When the call came in, the disorder was going on outside with a neighbor and another gentleman and within a minute she was saying, hey, this man is in my home, he has a gun and the chaos got a little worse,” said Mealer.
The chaos could be heard on the 911 call which lasted for several minutes.
The mother and her children were able to hide until help arrived.
“You go from one minute having a call about a barking dog to something that’s life or death. You just have to be calm for them because if you start getting upset and your voice starts getting higher then they're going to feed off of that panic and go the same route. You have to calm your own voice to bring them down to that level too so they can do what they need to do to stay safe and get where they need to go,” said Mealer.
Mealer stayed on the phone with the mother until officers got there and the situation was successfully resolved.
“Sometimes we have to take the next call and you don't hear anything else. That's the bad thing about being in here, but when we’re in here, we love it. We love doing it. We love knowing we made a difference. I just have to hope for the best for her and move on,” said Mealer.
Mealer was recognized as Telecommunicator of the Month for her actions.