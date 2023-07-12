All Hamilton County residents over 18 are being asked to participate in the 2023 Public Health Survey.
The survey, from the Hamilton County Health Department, is completely anonymous and is available in both English and Spanish, making it accessible to all residents of the county.
It consists of questions regarding overall health, mental health, access to healthcare services, and other aspects of the social determinants of health.
The information gathered from the survey will be used to inform policy decisions and to improve the quality of life for all county residents.
The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, July 14th, so those interested in taking part are encouraged to act quickly.
To take the survey, visit the link here.