The Tyner Academy Rams are one step closer to their brand-new building.
Hamilton County Schools broke ground on the $96 million project Tuesday with a massive school-wide celebration.
"This is a very momentous day that we've been waiting for for years," said Tiffany Earvin, Tyner Academy's principal.
It's been years in the making. County leaders and school administrators have been pointing out significant issues and safety concerns in the building for decades.
But every one of those leaders pointed to a school walkout organized by students as the moment that pushed them to take action.
"We are thankful to everyone who fought for this space for our students," said Earvin. "Including our students, themselves."
Early on in the 2021-2022 school year, a group of seniors at the school protested building conditions: Broken windows, outdated technology, and mold and mildew.
Just three months later, the Hamilton County School Board and the Hamilton County Commission approved the funding for the project.
After more than a year of planning, students saw their predecessors' advocacy pay off.
"This is an amazing day for Tyner. Beyond exciting," said Karitsa Jones, the school board member who represents Tyner Academy. "I've been wondering and asking the question 'when do we actually get to stick a shovel in the dirt and start this process?' And so today is the day."
The new construction will begin at the site of the current school's football field. The new school will hold about 1,000 middle and high school students and will include new gymnasiums, sports fields, and upgraded security technology, among other features.
"This project is an example of how our voices as students are used to improve things for those who follow us," said Josh Jackson, a current Tyner Academy senior.
The students who led the charge are not able to see their hard work come to fruition. But they will see the benefit it had for the students who are following in their footsteps.
"If something is placed down in them to be advocates going further in their future that they would do that," said Jones. "But they started that right here in Tyner Academy."
Developers are still trying to work out the timeline for construction to be completed, but they are hoping to ring in classes in the new building by the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.
The school district's goal is to move students over to the new building before demolishing the old ones.