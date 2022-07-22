Ham. Co. School Board defines gender in athletics, complying with new state law

During its regular meeting Thursday, the Hamilton County School Board put in place a clearer definition for whose allowed to play in what sport.
Complying with state law, the board passed a new policy requiring gender in athletics to be defined by biological sex, instead of a student's gender identity.
"This one actually is the one that's kept me up all night," said school board member Marco Perez.
Some members, like Perez, reluctantly brought it up for discussion, openly saying they did not agree with the new and didn't feel as though they should comply with it.
Perez joined member Jenny Hill in voting against it, while member Karitsa Jones abstained. But the majority of the board ultimately approved it.
"This is about competitiveness, but it's also about being fair," said school board member Rhonda Thurman. "When boys get to play girls' sports, you're cheating a girl out of a position. It makes me angry."
The policy is in-line with a law the state legislature passed earlier this year, requiring school boards comply with the policy or risk state funding.
"In other words, you will add this. You will do this. You will not discuss this. You will not think about other students. You will comply," said an emotional Perez. "I'm sorry that right now it seems like we don't care."
Hill attempted, unsuccessfully, to remove the item from the agenda, which would have stopped the board from voting on it if she was successful.
"I don't care that it's a law, I think that it's a bad law," said Hill. "As grown-ups, we're supposed to be better than that. And, to me, this is a bullying law."
The policy will take effect immediately and will apply to the new school year.
"Boys are so much stronger and so much bigger. There is a huge difference," said Thurman. "If you've never played sports, you don't understand this is a safety issue, as well."