Hamilton County Commissioners are officially cutting off funding for the lawsuit over the county attorney's contract.
They voted 9-2 Wednesday to end funding for County Attorney Rheubin Taylor's part in the litigation.
Commissioners Graham and Mackey were the two votes against ending the commission's financial support for Taylor's legal counsel.
At a meeting Wednesday, an increasingly-frustrated board had some strong words about the dispute.
"This is not an assault on the attorney's office, my fellow commissioners," said Commissioner Joe Graham. "This is an assault on us. This is an assault on the county commission."
"I feel like as a commission we're being held hostage," said Commissioner Jeff Eversole.
The Commission voted to fund Taylor's part in the lawsuit two weeks ago and declined to fund Mayor Weston Wamp's part in the lawsuit. The resolutions did was passed without any spending limits for either the commission or the county attorney.
The commission revisited the vote this week after a letter from the Tennessee Comptroller's Office told the commissioners they had to put a cap on spending in the litigation.
"By not specifying an amount for increased expenditures, the County Commission cannot control budgetary spending," the letter read.
The resolutions would have put a $60,000 spending cap on legal fees for County Attorney Rheubin Taylor. Without it passing, Taylor said he may have to foot the bill from his own pocket.
"If this body chooses not to pay my legal fees for doing what you've employed me to do, then I paid attorney Thomas and I'm obligated to pay him out of whatever resources I could come up with," said Taylor.
The commission also put a $25,000 limit on legal fees for its part of the lawsuit, which is the cap placed on discretionary spending for other departments. Any spending that exceeds that amount would need to be approved by the commission.
"I am doing everything in my power to ensure that this does not grow but that it narrows," Mayor Weston Wamp said during the commission's regular meeting.
Wamp withdrew four counts of his counter-lawsuit this week. He said the goal of the decision is to expedite a ruling from a court.
"My concerns about the unethical practices of Mr. Taylor are known," Wamp said in a statement this week. "But at this time I believe it is best for the county for a court to rule specifically on the validity of the contract in question and the county mayor’s power to appoint the county attorney. Then we can all move on.”
The dispute is scheduled to be heard in court on March 6. Wamp said he's hoping to settle the disagreement before then.
"The longer it goes, the worse it becomes, in my opinion," said Hamilton County Commission Chair Chip Baker. "It needs to be resolved now. It should have been resolved before."