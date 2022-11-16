Hamilton County Commissioners put the pressure on Mayor Weston Wamp Wednesday to resolve his dispute with County Attorney Rheubin Taylor, or potentially face a civil lawsuit.
Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution during their meeting Wednesday to set a Friday deadline for the situation to be fixed.
If the dispute isn't resolved by noon on Friday, Nov. 18, the commission says they will step in.
"We're a little impatient now with the impasse," Commission Chair Chip Baker told Local 3 News Wednesday. "We've implored our attorneys to make sure that everyone is working together. That really hasn't been the case and we're trying to force that."
Wamp has been trying to fire Taylor for almost a month now. Taylor is on his second year of a four-year contract with the county, which he signed under Mayor Jim Coppinger.
All eleven commissioners have stood firm in their opposition, blocking Wamp's attempts at every turn.
"There's been a lot of confusion. A lot of delay," Commissioner Warren Mackey said before introducing the resolution at the beginning of the meeting, after a 30-minute legal session. "The will of this commission has not been adhered to."
Wamp initially tried to fire Taylor over accusations he destroyed public documents and violated attorney-client privilege.
Earlier this month, Taylor filed a lawsuit against Wamp for confiscating his county computer, which Taylor said had information protected by attorney-client privilege on it.
"Our office has been working tirelessly to come to a resolution for the past twenty days," Mayor Wamp wrote in a statement to Local 3 News. "I appreciate the commission’s action today which gives us a clear timeframe in our work to resolve this matter.”
Baker told Local 3 News Taylor's computer had been returned Tuesday, but he still isn't getting paid.
If an agreement can't be made by the deadline, Baker said it's likely the issue would go to court. But there's still no guarantee the standoff will be resolved by then.
"I have faith," said Baker. "But time will tell."
The commission is in recess until Friday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. That's when the commission will determine if they need to meet again and if any action needs to be taken.