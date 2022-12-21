Hamilton County Commissioners are cracking down on legal spending to outside counsel.
Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution asking for more updates on how the county attorney's office spends money on ongoing litigation.
"We have got to be more transparent, at least within ourselves, about how we do reports," said Commission Chair Chip baker.
The resolution requires the commission to be briefed in private legal meetings if the county were to hire outside legal counsel and to be updated monthly on costs.
The requirements were already outlined in County Attorney Rheubin Taylor's contract, he said.
"You're talking about literally enriching people or firms with massive amounts of taxpayer dollars," Mayor Weston Wamp said during the commission's regular meeting Wednesday.
Earlier this month, an internal audit found the office had spent almost $2 million on outside counsel without commission's approval. Almost all of that was spent to represent former Deputy Daniel Wilkey, who is accused in federal court of baptizing a woman against her will during a traffic stop, among other things.
"There is no way to expect federal court cases that have lasted so long to not exceed $25,000," Taylor said during the meeting. "Most of these cases, as a matter of fact, all of these cases where we have hired outside counsel is because of a conflict."
County laws require department spending of more than $25,000 on any one issue in a year be approved by the county commission.
"For it to go on for years and this body not be approving the ongoing stuff or to be apprised," Commissioner Lee Helton said. "That needs to change."
Taylor also said he has received interest to represent the county in one of the cases involving Wilkey and appeal it to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Wilkey is due in court concerning criminal charges on February 2. His federal civil rights case is scheduled to be heard again at the end of February.