A long-term county concern is finally getting the funding it needs.
The Hamilton County Commission approved $400,000 for lighting for East Hamilton High School's baseball and softball fields. The agreement would require the school district to contribute an additional $100,000.
"Hopefully, it'll happen during baseball season," said Mayor Weston Wamp. "We don't want to leave these kids, boys and girls, waiting any longer."
Wamp's proposal Wednesday was an adjustment from the resolution he introduced last week, asking for $3 million in federal COVID relief funds to be reallocated from a project through the Wastewater Treatment Authority. The money would have gone to fund various smaller county projects, including the lighting at East Hamilton High School.
Wamp pulled the resolution Wednesday after Local 3 News reported that Wamp had plans to approve a contract for the project the day Wamp made the proposal.
"To avoid further confusion, we have pulled our resolution to reallocate American Rescue Plan funds and will seek to fund each proposed project separately," Mayor Wamp said in a statement after Wednesday's commission meeting. "Our intent was not to pull funding from WWTA. Rather, we were ensuring all ARP allocated funds would be spent on the required timeline and no taxpayer dollars would be wasted."
The funds would come from a 2018 bond that's intended for school projects and construction at the Silverdale Detention Center. The bond has about $1 million remaining, which would leave $600,000 remaining, according to Wamp.
"He's beginning to bring forward pieces of that same proposal," said Commissioner Warren Mackey.
When commissioners heard of the funds remaining, they introduced their own projects to be funded the same way.
Commissioner Mackey proposed nearly $300,000 to be allocated to the Avondale Recreation Center. Commissioner Joe Graham asked for $300,000 to be allocated for projects at schools in Lookout Valley. Graham eventually withdrew his amendment to the resolution and Mackey's amendment was shot down by the commission.
"I would suggest that we keep this one as simple as possible," said Wamp. "And then we bring up a broader conversation during budget season about different needs."
Commissioner Graham expressed concerns about the way the resolution was presented, saying it wasn't clear how the project was going to be funded.
"I've never received any resolution that we didn't have an explanation on how to fund it," he said. "Or where the money's coming from."
Commission Chair Chip Baker suggested a process for approving federal American Rescue Plan dollars at the end of the meeting, sharing a document with commissioners outlining a grant application.
"Instead of just giving funds, and I know it's not quite like that, but it is more or less," said Baker. "So I suggest that we look at a grant process."
The E.H.H.S. lighting project will need to be approved by the Hamilton County School Board before it's put into motion. It's not clear when the project would get a vote, but the school board's next meeting is on Feb. 16.