Major developments could be coming to Walker County in the years to come.
State and local officials gathered at Rossville City Hall to announce a half a million-dollar grant from the federal government to perform brownfield assessments.
Walker County was only one of seven areas in Georgia to receive this grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency. A number of sites will be assessed with redevelopment in mind, potentially having major economic impacts in North Georgia.
"This is a very, very competitive grant process, and it shows that EPA has a lot of confidence in our leadership,” says Shannon Whitfield, the Chairman, and CEO of the Walker County Board of Commissioners.
Economic Development Consultant, Elizabeth Wells, says Walker County has 475 plus acres of brownfield opportunity for redevelopment.
"Currently most of that is sitting dormant and not producing tax revenue,” Wells tells us.
Wells says the area has a lot of dormant sites that were former textile mills, and they are ripe for redevelopment.
"They're all mostly situated within our downtowns, our city centers. Walkable opportunities for new mixed-use development, new light industrial manufacturing, residential, commercial retail,” says Wells.
Whitfield, says the goal is to educate and engage the community on this program.
"Maybe somebody's got an old gas station or old convenience store, maybe with some underground storage tanks or something, and it's keeping them from being able to revitalize or sell that property because there's a hazard there or maybe a prior spill or leak,” says Whitfield.
They are hoping to assess up to thirty sites with the grant. After that, they will form a plan on how to fix the problem and go back to EPA to get grant money for cleaning. This process will take several years.
"Be able to clean up as many properties as we can to have the biggest economic impact in Northwest Georgia that we can do,” Whitfield tells us.
The county will be hosting several community meetings starting in the fall for property owners to come forward if they want their sites assessed.