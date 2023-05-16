The Haletown Volunteer Fire Department has worked on the Blansett boat for months. Now, it’s ready to serve Marion County as the first Marine, Fire, and Rescue boat.
The late Matt Blansett, a Marion County Sheriff’s Detective, saw a need for the county’s waterways. He began working with the HVFD to develop a plan.
Blansett was killed in a helicopter crash in August, and the fire department did not want to give up on serving their county.
The group has completed the project, and the Blansett will be ready for water rescue on Sunday.
Stephen Ware, Chief of Rescue Operations, and the other firefighters have been working on the boat since August.
“It's all been worth it now that we've gotten her in the water,” he says. "She's floating, she's running and she’s ready for Sunday.”
The community has supported their efforts since the project began, Ware says. He says the department did not have to pay for anything.
“It brought us closer to our community, and it showed just how much the community cares about one other,” he says.
Ware and the department are grateful they can honor Blansett by continuing his legacy of saving others.
They will host a christening ceremony for The Blansett at 2pm CT on Sunday, May 21. It will take place at Marion County Park. All are welcome to attend.
Blansett’s wife and children will take part in the ribbon cutting and will be the first to ride the boat. Ware says it’s important for them to be included, because Detective Blansett has been their inspiration and motivation.
“I might get a little bit emotional,” Ware says. “It's been a long time coming and it's a good way to remember him.”