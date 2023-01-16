"It's more than just a boat for many of us at the department. It's a way to remember Matt and to remember how much he cared about his community. We want to carry on that legacy."
Matt Blansett, Marion County Sheriff's Office detective and the fire department's arson investigator, believed the Haletown Volunteer Fire Department needed a way to service the waterways.
When Blansett was killed in a tragic helicopter crash last August, the group dedicated the boat in his honor.
"That way anytime we go out on the water, anytime someone needs our help, then we will feel like he's there with us," said Stephen Ware, Haletown Volunteer Fire Department's Captain of Rescue Operations.
Currently, it takes about an hour to get the closest rescue boat in water. But, with the Blansett in service, it will only take five minutes.
The fire department will now have the chance to rescue those in emergencies, instead of recovery efforts.
"So just as much as they depend on us, we depend on our community," said Ware.
Over the past week, $3,500 has been donated to meet the goal. The funds have come from local businesses, other nearby volunteer fire departments, and community members. In the true spirit of the project, Ware says the biggest donation was received from a person who's family member died in a boat fire. He says they are grateful for those who have donated.
On Monday, another resource was donated: Haley, a Labrador retriever, will soon become a member of the fire department.
Ware says Haley will be trained over the next year. She will be Marion County's first canine search and rescue dog. She will also serve as an emotional support animal.
Ware says they are always in need of life-saving gear. If you would like to donate, you can call (423) 939-0500, email HaletownVFD@gmail.com, or send mail to PO Box 472 Guild, TN, 37340. All donations are tax-deductible.