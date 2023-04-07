The Haletown Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded a part worth $14,000, putting the department one step closer to finishing the Blansett Project water rescue boat.
The project is named in honor of the late Detective Matt Blansett, who died in a helicopter crash last year.
The fire department applied for the Gary Sinese Foundation Firefighters' grant in November, and they were surprised to learn about the good news. Captain of Rescue Operations, Stephen Ware, says the $14,000 fire pump will make them the first registered Type V fire boat in Marion County’s history.
“It was kind of a Hail Mary, just putting grants out there, hoping that one of them would stick,” Ware says. “It’s wonderful and unexpected news for us to get this extremely piece of equipment.”
A Type V fire boat is a classification that is required to have certain types of equipment, Ware says. He says for a fire pump, the National Fire Protection Association requires one to pump at least 500 gallons per minute. The new fire pump will run 675 gallons per minute.
“It’s going to take about six to ten weeks for us to get it because pumps of this size, they have to manufacture on order,” Ware says.
Ware says the Blansett boat still needs another fuel tank and hose, before it can be used for rescue operations. When the pump comes in, he says they will get it on the boat immediately.
“This is a project we’ve all been working been working on and putting our hearts into,” says Ware.
He says it’s the best feeling, knowing the project is closer to being completed so they can better serve their community and to honor Matt Blansett.
“I know, he's proud of us,” Ware says. “This was all his idea from the beginning, and we're just trying to honor his memory the best that we can."
Ware says they are always in need of life-saving gear. If you would like to donate, you can call (423) 939-0500, email HaletownVFD@gmail.com, or send mail to PO Box 472 Guild, TN, 37340. All donations are tax-deductible.