Haletown Firefighters battle blaze on Highway 134 Saturday night; 1 person injured

One person was injured in a late night fire in Whiteside, Tennessee Saturday. 

The Haletown Fire Department was dispatched out to a structure fire just after 11 p.m. on Highway 134. 

Haletown Engines 1 and 2 along with Rescue 1 responded to the scene. Crews say Jasper Fire was also called in for mutual aid.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find two RV-style trailers and a vehicle fully involved, with the sole occupant injured nearby.

Puckett EMS took over patient care while Haletown firefighters battled the blaze over the course of 4 hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

No firefighters were injured battling the fire.

