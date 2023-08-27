One person was injured in a late night fire in Whiteside, Tennessee Saturday.
The Haletown Fire Department was dispatched out to a structure fire just after 11 p.m. on Highway 134.
Haletown Engines 1 and 2 along with Rescue 1 responded to the scene. Crews say Jasper Fire was also called in for mutual aid.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find two RV-style trailers and a vehicle fully involved, with the sole occupant injured nearby.
Puckett EMS took over patient care while Haletown firefighters battled the blaze over the course of 4 hours.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
No firefighters were injured battling the fire.