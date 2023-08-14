The Haletown Fire Department is offering residents a chance to protect their homes and families with free smoke detectors.
The detectors, which last for 10 years, are being provided to those who need them at no cost.
The fire department is urging residents to be proactive in protecting their homes and families in case of a fire emergency.
Anyone interested in this important program should contact the Haletown Fire Department directly via their Facebook page or by phone at (423) 939-0500 to schedule an installation.