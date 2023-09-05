Stephen Ware, Haletown Fire Department's Captain of Rescue Operations, says they now respond to what's called “no man's land.” He says in the past ten years, no department has covered a certain five-mile stretch of the interstate, except when a person’s life was in danger.
He says this gave them a bad reputation.
“Whenever they heard of Marion County, they heard 'Oh, that's that department that lets trucks burn on the side of the interstate,’” says Ware. “People's possessions, their vehicles were burning up while dispatch was struggling trying to find somebody to come."
Now, they cover a total of 27 miles, including mile marker 143 to 148 between Kimball and the base of Monteagle Mountain. Ware says there have been five incidents in that area since January.
"People driving through that area know that if their vehicle catches on fire or if they're stuck in traffic behind a vehicle fire, somebody's on the way to get it put out, cleaned up, and get the interstate back open."
Also new to the department, is a three-tool set known as the jaws of life. Ware says before, they had to rely on surrounding departments to arrive to extricate.
“That's five to ten minutes that could be a lifetime for someone trapped inside this vehicle. For us, every single second and every single minute counts whenever it comes to helping those in need and those in danger," says Ware.
This year in their service area, Ware says there have been six or seven incidents needing extrication.
He says of their roster of 14, two are trained to extricate. He says the rest are already training to use the tools that will help save lives.
“It's not just us against the world,” says Ware. “We have this great network of fire departments surrounding us so being able to offer this skill that we can use to give them a hand on larger scenes will always come in handy."