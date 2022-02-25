The Hamilton County Highway Department will close Hale Road on Monday, Feb. 28th to replace a bridge.
The road will be closed to all traffic between 8407 Hale Road and Daisy Dallas Road.
No traffic will be allowed through the area during this time as crews remove the current drainage system and install the new bridge installed.
Detours will be posted and motorists will detour around the work zone by using Central Drive to Walnut Road.
Hale Road will be closed for ninety (90) days for this work, weather permitting.