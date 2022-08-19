It's been a year and a half since a Chattanooga non-profit has been able to do potentially life-saving work in Haiti to its fullest extent.
Directors at the Children's Nutrition Program of Haiti say the country has been too dangerous for them since an earthquake rocked the country last August.
"It's a very beautiful country," said Dr. Anany Prosper, country director at the Children's Nutrition Program. "The human interactions are very positive and vibrant."
That's how Prosper remembers his home country from the last time he was there more than a year and a half ago.
But those are just memories now. He spoke with Local 3 News from Miami, where he is awaiting an opportunity to get home.
"You have entire regions that the gang cut the supply chain to," said Prosper. "This means a lot to the lives of those 2.5 million people."
The organization provides critical nutritional and pediatric care to thousands of children and mothers in Haiti.
But since an earthquake there killed more than 2,000 people and injured more than 12,000 others, the country has been too dangerous for them.
"The situation in Haiti has never been more difficult or challenging," said Patricia Cyr Watlington, executive director at the Children's Nutrition Program. "We're finding children who are more severely malnourished than they have been in the past."
Gangs have taken over the country, setting up roadblocks on key highways. It's left the organization with no way to get to the parts of the country that need their help the most.
"You can't cross, it's impossible," said Cyr Watlington. "There are kidnappings. There are gang rapes. It's just really horrific."
At least 250,000 children in Haiti still not have access to adequate schools since the earthquake, according to Unicef.
The organization provides what's called plumpy nut to children, which provides potentially life-saving nutrients to malnourished children.
Since the earthquake, demand for the nutrients has never been higher, but the organization has few ways to provide it.
"Political leadership is starting to understand, there is no endgame where someone wins," said Prosper.
The organization needs funds to expand its operations in the country and reach the people most deeply affected by the devastation in the country.
"With the Children's Nutrition Program, we know that when we transfer funds over there, they go directly to our programs," said Cyr Watlington. "That's how people can help."
If you're interested in donating, you can click here to find out how.